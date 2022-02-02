WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County first responders say Wednesday’s snowstorm is slowing their response times.

“Typically, depending on where the call for service is, it’s anywhere between five to 15 minutes. Here, with this kind of weather, you can look at upwards of twenty or more,” Deputy Mike Ruiz with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said.

Ruiz says his patrol was fully staffed today because of this storm. Most patrols, including his own, have seen mostly minor slide-offs and non-injury accidents.

The deputy also says drivers not giving themselves enough time to get where they’re going is the most common culprit behind car accidents during snowstorms.

“They’re driving around with their windshields covered, or snow-covered vehicles where snow’s blowing off of other vehicles, and not giving themselves enough time to stop or follow proper distances to where they’re either being involved in an accident or causing an accident,” Ruiz said.

Sedgwick County EMS is in the same boat regarding wait times despite also being fully staffed for the storm.

“On average, we get to an emergency call, that’s the one with the reds light and sirens, we can get there in less than nine minutes most of the time, and you can just double that with today’s weather,” Major Tom Seyfert with Sedgwick County EMS said.

If your vehicle slides off the runway, first responders say as long as your car was the only vehicle involved, your car suffered less than $1,000 in damages, and there was no property damage, you can call a tow truck without filing an official report.

Regardless, Ruiz encourages folks to call the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office to let a deputy know where their car is, and that a tow truck is on the way.