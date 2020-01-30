Winter weather brings hope for southwest Kansas farmers

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – While some hate the cold weather, others are celebrating after southwestern Kansas has finally seen some moisture.

“This part of the world, we never turn down moisture because we know it’s going to get dry,” said Garden City farmer Jeff Mai.

Farmers here have been battling a severe drought, making it difficult to grow winter crops. But after five inches of snow, one farmer is feeling hopeful.

“Oh this just has been a relief, you know it’s been dry for so long, it’s just nice that it can still give us some moisture and uh, usually we don’t get this wet of snow in January,” he said.

Co-op officials said since the weather has been so dry, winter crop quality isn’t as great as expected but say it may not be too late.

“The ground isn’t frozen terribly solid yet, so it’s still growing,” said Scott Cooperative CEO Jason Baker. “The moisture this week is going to help add to that, and we’re supposed to get warm by weekend again, so I think we’re going to have a couple nice growing days and so we’re going to give it a good shot this year at least.”

Farmer Jeff Mai said the moisture will also help his spring crops later this year, which has him hoping for more winter weather to come.

“Hopefully, we’ll continue to get some more snow, and you know I wouldn’t mind a little bit of cold weather,” said Mai.

