Winter Weather causes deadly and dangerous road conditions across Kansas and Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The blast of winter weather created dangerous and even deadly road conditions across Kansas and Wichita.

Around 6 a.m. Saturday, a snow plow driver for KDOT lost his life.

Police say 25-year-old Stephen Windler was traveling on US highway 69 in Johnson County when he drove his plow into the grass and flipped over in a ditch. The plow ended up on top of him. he died at the scene.

"Stephen's been working for KDOT for about three years. He worked out of the Overland Park sub area office and is certified with a CDL. He was both experienced and dedicated to serving the people of Johnson County and the state of Kansas. The cause of the crash is still under investigation," said Julie Lorenz, Kansas Secretary of Transportation.

Here in Wichita, a close call for Wichita Police. Police Chief Gordon Ramsay posting pictures on social media showing the damage to a police officer's vehicle hit while responding to an accident on I-135 Saturday morning. The officer suffered minor injuries and is recovering at home. Chief Ramsay reminding drivers in the post to slow down for emergency vehicles.

Drivers saying the wintry mix made for scary moments.

"It was very slick several times I had trouble getting starting, the truck in front of me was going sideways yea it was pretty crazy," said Toby Randleman who had to drive in the weather to get to work early Saturday morning.