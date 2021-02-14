Winter weather impacts some Kansas schools

Arkansas City, Kan. (KSNW) – With the recent snow system that made its way through Kansas, many schools are adapting to the weather and creating changes accordingly.

In Arkansas City, USD 470 students will be at home through Wednesday.

Due to the elevated risk of winter weather conditions, Monday, Feb. 15, will now be a snow day for USD 470. There will be no classes, no practices, and no activities. Staff, please do not report to buildings unless otherwise notified. Meal pick up, for all interested students, will move to Tuesday from 1-2:30 p.m. at Ark City Middle School (NW entrance). On Tuesday and Wednesday this week (Feb. 16-17), students will learn remotely. As a reminder, all students will be learning in person four days per week starting Thursday, Feb. 18.

Maize USD 266 students will be working from home on Monday, February 15.

Derby Public Schools students will not attend in-person or online class on Monday or Tuesday.

At Haysville Public Schools, all district students will be learning remotely.

Andover Public Schools students will not have school on on Tuesday, Feb. 16.