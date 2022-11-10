WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – HumanKind Ministries Emergency Emergency Winter Shelter at 841 N. Market will open Thursday starting at 6 p.m. and offer its usual nightly service due to the low temperatures forecast this weekend. The organization says there is no reservation required.

Then, starting on Nov. 15 until March 31, the shelter will move from a nightly operation to a 24/7 service. The shelter traditionally opens in early November and offers service between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m., seven days a week.

“Every year, we prepare to serve more than the last, and we’ve never turned anyone away due to capacity, but we’re already on track to see record Operation Holiday applications this year, and as a community, we need to be prepared for the same in our shelters. I hope that being open 24/7 will benefit everyone—clients and service providers alike,” said LaTasha St. Arnault, HumanKind Ministries president and CEO.

HumanKind says the change in programming comes from private donations and Emergency Solutions Grant funding in partnership with the City of Wichita’s Housing Department.