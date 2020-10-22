Winterizing your home? Experts say now is the time to start preparing for winter season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Signs of winter are here with colder temperatures on the way and heating and cooling companies recommend preparing for the cold season now.

“If you are getting ready to go on vacation, you take your car in you have your car inspected and have it ready to go for that type of thing, you do want to the same thing for your furnace,” said Air Source Heating and Air Conditioning CEO, Rob Felkin. “You want your furnace to be ready to go for the season. Does that mean we are going to catch everything? No, but you’re going to catch all the big stuff and the minor things that could be a problem.”

Felkin said homeowners should check their furnace filter, turn the power off and on to reset the furnace, change out the batteries, make sure the thermostat is set to heat, and check heat exchangers. He said even if your furnace turns on and appears to be working fine, there could still be a problem you can’t detect.

“If you are feeling lethargic, if you are feeling headaches when you wake up in the morning, if you are feeling flu and cold-like symptoms and then when you get to work or get out of the house and those go away, those are important indicators that you have a furnace problem and it needs to be inspected, because there may be a crack, which can release carbon monoxide.”

A dozen Wichita heating and cooling companies are already seeing an influx in calls to have furnaces inspected. Experts say waiting is not recommended, especially because there has been a shortage in more common furnaces and materials.

“Pre-season service is the really the best maintenance they can do, it will save them in the long run and might ensure they aren’t without heat for a day or two because everybody is already so busy that they can’t get to it.”

