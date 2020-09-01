With 30 days left, Kansas has 91% total Census response rate

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Census data collection will end on September 30 according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Currently, the state has a 91.5% percent total response rate, which includes self-response and nonresponse follow-up operations.

The U.S. Census Bureau said a complete and accurate count is vital. If households are not counted, the state could miss out on its share of hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding, and it could also affect Congressional apportionments.

Right now, more than 1,500 census takers are working in Kansas to visit households that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census. In most cases, census workers will make multiple attempts at each housing unit to count residents in that household. Census takers will be wearing masks and are trained in social distancing protocols and other health and safety guidance. If no one is home at the time of the visit, the census taker will leave a notice of the visit, which includes information on how the household can self-respond to the census.

Even though census takers are working in the field, it is not too late to self-respond to the 2020 Census and limit the chances of a census taker visiting a person’s home. People can respond online at www.2020census.gov, by phone at (844) 330-2020 (English), or by mailing back the paper form that was delivered to the household.

The Census Bureau has a statutory deadline to deliver apportionment data by December 31, 2020.

For more information and for additional assistance, please visit 2020census.gov.

