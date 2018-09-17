WICHITA, Kan. (KSN News) - Following the death of Sedgwick County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Kunze III, police have reopened the roads along 21st Street; however, people who live in the rural area remain shocked that this happened in their community.

"When we farm here we leave our machines in the field overnight and don't think much of it," Larry Reichenberger.

Local farmer Larry Reichenberger said it was unusual to see so much commotion here on a sunday afternoon.

"The yard was full of police officers," Reichenberger said.

Investigators believe the suspect was trying to steal a couple of ATVs from a nearby residence.

"We're neighbors with the people where this whole incident originated at," Reichenberger said. "It's a shock. We watch the evening news and we see what happens in Wichita and some of the other cities around the country and we're thankful that we live out here where this type of stuff just doesn't happen."

Reichenberger said he was in the fields tending to crops when he heard a series of gunshots.

"That's a tragedy," Reichenberger said. "Those guys take a lot of risks. A lot of times we don't appreciate what they go through on a day to day basis."

But now the reality of a deputy losing his life in this community has given a lot of folks in the area a new found appreciation for law enforcement.

"It makes you realize when they leave for work in the morning, they may not be coming home that night," Reichenberger said.