Witness to Tuesday morning nightclub shooting shares her story

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) –The manhunt continues for the suspect in Tuesday morning’s shooting at a club in Old Town.

Police are looking for 23-year-old Keshawn Dawson.

They said he started shooting a short time after getting kicked out of Enigma club near Central and Mosely on Tuesday morning.

The surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment gunshots were fired. Six people were hit one of them, Preston Spencer, a father of two, died.

Police said Dawson left the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.

A witness is now telling her story.

Nicole Adkins said she regularly attends R&B night on Mondays at Enigma. She said she knew it would be busy on labor day but decided to still come down and now she believes God might have wanted her there to help out others after shots were fired.

“I am thinking I’m a mom, you know, you think ‘What if that was my baby? What if somebody just walked past my baby? What if my baby needed help?’,” said Adkins.

Nicole Adkins said at 12:36 a.m. Tuesday morning she looked down at her watch as she and her friend moved away from the bar by the front window. Just seconds later she heard gunshots.

“We were behind the bar thank god, so, that whole bar was shielding us. A bunch of people fell onto the couches,” said Adkins.

Once the gunfire stopped, she found her friend. As she was rushing out of the bar, she noticed some people had been shot.

“I had seen where he got shot but I didn’t see an exit wound,” said Adkins.

Adkins said she is friends with Preston Spencer’s cousin, she noticed Spencer had people helping him, so she went to help a young woman who was shot in the back and arm.

“You can tell that she was in so much pain and she was like ‘No, no, no,’ and I hear her say ‘Mom, mom just talk to somebody else, I can’t!’,” said Adkins.

Adkins spoke to the victims’ mother on the phone letting her know where they were and what was going on.

“I don’t know her moms’ name I don’t know the girls’ name and I have been thinking, I have been constantly searching like, like if you look for my history on Facebook I am searching for that girl,” said Adkins.

Adkins said she hopes to someday speak with the victims she helped, just to see how they are doing. Adkins said has continued to pray for the victims.