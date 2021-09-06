Wichita woman and deputy injured in crash during chase, suspect gets away

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County deputy was trying to stop a vehicle when he crashed into another vehicle in downtown Wichita just after midnight Monday.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy tried to pull over a driver who committed some traffic infractions. The driver did not stop and deputies began to chase the vehicle.

When the chase got to Douglas and Topeka, the deputy’s car crashed with an SUV at the intersection, then into a building on the northwest corner.

A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy and a woman were injured in a crash Sept. 6, 2021. (KSN Photo)

The woman driving the SUV, 52-year-old Muktaben Bhakta of Wichita, has serious injuries. The deputy, 32-year-old Justin Mixon of Derby, was also injured, but not as seriously. Both were taken to the hospital.

The vehicle being pursued got away. Deputies later found the vehicle, but not the driver.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Authorities continue to look for the driver who got away.

A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office sergeant says this all could have been avoided.

“I would hope that people would stop when an officer gets behind you and tries to conduct a traffic stop,” Sgt. Eric Slay said. “It creates an inherently dangerous situation for the motoring public when people don’t follow traffic laws.”