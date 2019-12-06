Woman arrested after chase ends in crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police have arrested a driver after they say she drove a stolen car, fled from officers and crashed into an attached garage.

Officers spotted the car around 9:30 Thursday night in the 1200 block of South Bluffview and recognized it as one that had been reported stolen.

They tried to pull the car over, but they say the driver refused to stop and fled from them.

There was a short chase. The vehicle crashed into a parked Jeep and an attached garage at a home in the 3100 block of East Gilbert.

Police arrested the driver, Heaven Westendorff, 24, on suspicion of felony evade and elude, reckless driving, theft, destruction of property and multiple traffic violations.

Three other people were in the car: a 20-year-old man was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, a 19-year-old woman who was not injured, and a 17-year-old boy who police say fled. Officers used a police K-9 and located the boy. He was also taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The people in the home were not injured.

Police say they are still investigating the case.

