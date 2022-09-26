WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to Sedgwick County Jail, on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, 31-year-old Autumn Metcalf was arrested on suspicion of 1st-degree murder, failure to appear and six counts of failure to comply.

Autumn Shanequa Metcalf (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Metcalf was arrested in regard to the fatal shooting of 33-year-old Joe Wheeler III, of Wichita, back in 2020 at a local adult entertainment venue.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), at 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, they received a call for the report of a shooting at Baby Dolls, 4900 N. Arkansas.

Joe Wheeler III (Courtesy: Tonya Butler)

Upon arrival at the scene, officers say they located Wheeler, who had been shot, inside of a 2017 Jaguar XE. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators working on the case were able to interview multiple witnesses. Wichita police said it was not a random incidence.

Metcalf is being held on a $250,000 bond.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.