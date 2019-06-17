Woman arrested in case of missing 2-year-old; girl found safe Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police say they have taken a 34-year-old woman into custody in connection to the case of a missing 2-year-old girl. She was found safe Monday.

Ronetta A. Clement (Courtesy: Sedgwick Co. Sheriff)

According to arrest records, Ronetta A. Clement was arrested on suspicion of interference with law enforcement.

Police originally told media a 2-year-old went missing with her father Sunday night around 10:15. At the time, police said she was in danger.

Monday afternoon, police provided an update saying they no longer believed the girl was in danger. She was reported found safe after 6 p.m.

PREVIOUS STORY

Wichita police believe a 2-year-old girl is no longer in danger, and police continue to investigate the case.

However, the department late Monday afternoon sent out this statement, “we have found conflicting information and new information that has surfaced about her well-being. We are still asking for the community’s help in locating her so that we may check her welfare.”

Police learned that the girl is with her father and has been in his custody for several weeks.

Wichita police says it takes the safety and well-being of children serious.

“We will continue to speak with all of the involved parties to get a complete story as to what occurred,” the statement said.

At a Monday morning briefing, police said both the mother and father met at the location on Woodlawn on Sunday to exchange the girl. Both have parental custody.

“She alleged that the father was refusing to return the child and made some concerning statements about the safety of her welfare,” said Capt. Brent Allred, Wichita Police Department. “The comments that he made to the mother were concerning.”

Police said the case does not meet the KBI Amber Alert requirements.

“Did not meet the criteria for the KBI to issue an Amber Alert because the child was not abducted,” said Capt. Allred.

Kansas Amber Alert Criteria