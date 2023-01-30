WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Four people were injured when a Wichita Police Department SUV crashed with a car just before midnight Sunday in Wichita.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the police SUV had its lights and sirens on as two officers were headed west on 13th Street, responding to a call. At the same time, a citizen’s car was southbound on Mosley.

The two vehicles crashed at the intersection. The car came to rest against a light pole on the southwest corner.

A 21-year-old woman in the car was taken to the hospital. The WPD says there was also a 9-month-old baby boy in the car. Police described their injuries and the injuries to the officers as minor.

In a WPD news release, police said the officers involved were assisting other officers in a vehicle pursuit. However, police said the KHP is handling the investigation for transparency and accountability purposes.

Because of the crash, that stretch of 13th was closed from about midnight until 4:30 Monday morning.