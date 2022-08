WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita woman battling cancer for the past three years receiving a donation to continue her fight.

Over the weekend, friends drove up on motorcycles to deliver donations to Karri Wingett.

“The support, it’s amazing. All the people that care that take their time out to donate anything, it’s overwhelming,” Wingett said.

Organizers have chosen to keep the donation amount anonymous.

All funds will got help Wingett fight cancer.