Woman buys out closing Payless store to donate to Nebraska
HAYS, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas woman donated 204 pairs of shoes to Nebraska flood victims after buying all the remaining shoes at a Payless store that was closing.
The shoes were part of a flood relief shipment taken to farmers in Nebraska by Fort Hays State's agriculture sorority, Sigma Alpha, during the weekend.
Addy Tritt, a Fort Hays State graduate, said she wanted to help others because so many people have helped her in the past.
When the price at a Hays store dropped to $1 per pair, Tritt negotiated with the business to buy the remaining shoes for $100.
They included 162 pairs of baby shoes, two pairs of men's shoes, and the rest were women's shoes.
The retail price of the shoes would have been more than $6,000.
