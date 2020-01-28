1  of  10
Woman charged in connection to dog found in cage inside dumpster

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Raykesha Hardyway (Courtesy Sedgwick County Jail)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita animal rights group is unhappy that a woman accused of dumping a caged dog in a dumpster is only facing a misdemeanor charge.

The case began in early January when someone found an emaciated dog locked in a kennel and thrown in a dumpster at Ashley Lane Apartments at Pawnee and Oliver.

The Wichita Animal Action League initially began caring for the dog and has been posting messages about its recovery. The dog, Bowie, is said to be doing much better.

Less than a week after Bowie was found, police arrested Raykesha Hardyway, 26, on suspicion of one count of animal cruelty, abandonment – failure to provide adequate provisions and an outstanding warrant.

After finishing their investigation, police presented the case to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

In court Tuesday, a judge charged Hardyway with cruelty to animals, a misdemeanor.

District Judge Rodger Woods set her next court date for Feb. 13.

When Wichita Animal Action League saw that Hardyway was charged with a misdemeanor, it posted a message about it on Facebook.

“It goes without saying, we are not happy and we are not satisfied. We were not informed of this decision or allowed the opportunity to argue his case. We are reaching out to the appropriate channels to rectify this and hopefully, get proper justice for this sweet dog.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

