Woman charged in Kansas child endangerment case facing additional charges in Missouri

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Oklahoma grandmother who investigators say left her 17-year-old grandson at a Kansas rest area in November of 2018 is facing additional charges in Missouri.

Janie Gill has been charged with forgery and disturbing the peace in Missouri. Gill allegedly produced a fake car loan title to defraud a business back in May 2019.

Gill has been charged in Kansas with child endangerment and interfering with law enforcement.

She is facing a court appearance in Missouri on Jan. 24. Proceedings will then continue in Oklahoma and Kansas.

