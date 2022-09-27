WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Autumn Metcalf, 31, was charged on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in the fatal shooting that killed 33-year-old Joe Wheeler III, of Wichita, back in 2020 at a local adult entertainment venue.

Autumn Metcalf (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Metcalf was charged by a judge in the 18th Judicial District Court with Solicitation of First Degree Murder; Intentional and Premeditated.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), at 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, they received a call for the report of a shooting at Baby Dolls, 4900 N. Arkansas.

Joe Wheeler III (Courtesy: Tonya Butler)

Upon arrival at the scene, officers say they located Wheeler, who had been shot, inside of a 2017 Jaguar XE. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators working on the case were able to interview multiple witnesses.

Wichita police said it was not a random incidence.

Metcalf’s bond is set at $250,000. Her next court date is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 11.