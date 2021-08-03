Woman charged with murder for crash that killed toddler

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas woman has been charged with murder for a car crash that killed a toddler.

KSNT-TV on Monday reported Jhanae Alexus Tate was charged with crimes including first-degree murder and driving under the influence for the May 9 Topeka crash.

Police say Tate veered off the road and hit a mailbox. She overcorrected and drove into oncoming traffic, hitting another vehicle head-on.

An 18-month-old child in Tate’s car died. Two adults and two children in the other car were hospitalized. Tate’s jailed on a $1 million bond.

Her lawyer didn’t immediately return Associated Press requests for comment Tuesday.