WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman was critically injured in a crash in downtown Wichita Monday afternoon.

According to Captain Wendell Nicholson, a little after 2 p.m., a motorcycle officer was monitoring speed when he clocked a car going over 80 mph on westbound Kellogg. He says it was pulling away, going even faster.

“By the time he [motorcycle officer] got out in the traffic, the vehicle that you see right here at Kellogg and Main had crashed into the back of this Frito-Lay truck,” Nicholson said. “He didn’t even get the chance to turn his lights on.”

The driver of the car, an unidentified woman, was transferred in critical condition to a local hospital. She was the only person in the car.