El DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting El Dorado Police following a shooting early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. in the 600 block of West Olive. Police Chief Mike Holton says when officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old woman who had been shot.

She was transported to a Wichita hospital, where she is in critical condition. Holton says detectives and investigators from the KBI are speaking to witnesses to determine what happened.

Chief Holton says there is no threat to the public. Anyone who may have information about the shooting is asked to contact El Dorado Police.