Fire critically injures Newton woman early Thursday

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Newton Fire-EMS Department responded to a fire around 3 a.m. Thursday at 217 Muse.

According to the Newton Fire Department’s Facebook page, crews entered the building and quickly located the apartment with smoke venting from it. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire and rescue a woman from inside the apartment. She was transported to a Wichita hospital in critical condition.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire inside the original apartment. No other tenants were displaced. The cause is still under investigation.

