WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - One woman has been seriously hurt after a shooting in southeast Wichita.

It happened around 8:35 p.m. Monday in the 9000 block of East Funston.

Wichita police said through their investigation they learned there was an exchange of gunfire between some neighbors. The woman, who was inside her house at the time, was hit in the leg.

Police are still looking for suspects.

Lt. Drew Seiler said the amount of gunfire exchanged "is a concern."