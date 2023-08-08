The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office investigates a crash at 45th North and Webb on Aug. 8, 2023. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman has critical injuries after a crash at 45th Street North and Webb Road around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said an eastbound SUV on 45th Street failed to yield at Webb Road and hit a southbound motorcycle. The woman driving the motorcycle was rushed to the hospital. The man driving the SUV was not injured.

Crash scene investigators expect to be on the scene for several more hours.

In the meantime, drivers may want to avoid the intersection. Northbound traffic on Webb Road is blocked. Southbound traffic on Webb is being detoured onto westbound 45th Street North.

Drivers heading east on 45th Street North are being detoured onto southbound Webb Road. Westbound drivers are being detoured to northbound Webb Road.