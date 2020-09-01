Woman critically injured in north Wichita hit-and-run

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a hit-and-run call on 21st. Street and Wellington Place Monday evening involving a vehicle and pedestrian.
The call came in around 8:30 p.m.
When police arrived on the scene, they found a woman critically injured from the hit-and-run accident. She was transported to a local hospital. Police say based on their preliminary investigation a black truck may be potentially involved.
Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to call 911.
