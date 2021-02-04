Woman critically injured in south Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) –Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left a woman in critical condition Thursday afternoon.

The call came in shortly after 3 p.m. of a shooting in the 400 block of West Hazel Court.

Police found the 40-year-old victim inside a home. She was rushed to the hospital.

They are talking to another person who was in the home to find out what happened. Officers are also going door to door in the neighborhood.

“There’s a lot of video in this neighborhood that we’re analyzing right now to see exactly what took place,” Sgt. Roderick Miller said.

He hopes police will have more information to release tomorrow.

