WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 26-year-old woman is in critical condition following a two-alarm apartment fire early Thursday.

The fire happened around 1:15 a.m. at the Liberty Way Apartments, 2704 E. 9th St., near Grove.

The first Wichita Fire Department crews to arrive saw smoke from the building and requested a second alarm to get more firefighters to the scene.

Several residents managed to get out by themselves. Others had to be helped.

Firefighters found the 26-year-old woman in the apartment that was on fire and got her out through a window. She was taken to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.

In a social media post, the WFD says the woman has second-degree burns to six percent of her body. She also has grade 4 smoke inhalation, which is the most severe.

“The fire apartment is located on the lower portion of the first floor, and there was quite a bit of smoke damage. We utilized fans to push the smoke out of the building itself,” Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz, Wichita Fire Department, said.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, and the investigation is in the early stages.