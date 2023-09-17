WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you have walked through downtown Wichita recently, you probably saw the statues now have a wardrobe.

Tamara Kingery-Gonzales has enjoyed crocheting for nearly 50 years, so she crocheted outfits for all of the statues on Douglas, even fitting them for the right look.

The designing is time-consuming, with each statue taking about 23 hours.

Kingery-Gonzales got permission from the City of Wichita, as she wanted to make people smile.

“It just brings out in joy, and everyone, when they see my work they just smile, and they want to ask questions and talk to me about why I do it. It reminds them of their grandmother, then we start talking about grandmothers, it just keeps going on and on. It’s a joy,” said Kingery-Gonzales.

Kingery-Gonzales is thinking big as she is considering doing an outfit for the Keeper of the Plains.