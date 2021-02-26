Woman dead after being struck by vehicle Friday morning in southwest Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police report a woman in her 30s is dead after being struck by a car on Friday morning.

It happened in the area of 32nd Street South and West Street shortly before 4:30 on Friday morning.

According to WPD Lt. Matt Lang, the woman was walking in the street in the opposite direction of the traveling car. The driver, on the way to work, did not see the woman and struck her.

The woman did not survive her injuries.

“There’s no sidewalk over there. But it’s kind of unusual that someone would be walking in the street,” Lang said.

Lang says the driver is being fully cooperative with the investigation.

The area will continue to be blocked off until approximately 8 a.m.