Woman dead, another hurt after crash in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police say a woman is dead and another is in the hospital with injuries after an accident in the far west part of the city.

Patrol West supervisor Sergeant Mike Linnehan says the woman is believed to be in her 30s. She died in an accident near 21st Street and North 119th Street West around 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

The other victim is believed to be in her 20s. She suffered serious injuries, but they are not life-threatening.

Linnehan says the crash showed evidence that the cars were headed in opposite directions when they crashed; he said both showed significant damage to the front ends. Nonetheless, he would not say it was a head-on crash, citing a pending investigation.

“I could say both had front-end damage,” Linnehan said. “I don’t know exactly the degree. That’s something that’s still going to be under investigation, but it does appear that the vehicles were going opposite directions.”

The intersection was closed for several hours while the accident reconstruction team worked to find out what caused the crash. It has since re-opened.