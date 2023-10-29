WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead, and two are injured after a shooting outside a Wichita nightclub Sunday.

The parking lot of Onyx was suddenly interrupted by violence early Sunday morning. Officers found 23-year-old Jaylon Pete of Wichita in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. He later died in the hospital.

A woman who was at the club when the shooting happened said she feared for her life.

“I noticed the people coming in crawling, so I knew something wasn’t right,” said Marielena Aguilar.

Aguilar was on the dance floor with her siblings when people started ducking inside the club, apparently looking for shelter from a shooter outside.

“My sister right away was in a panic, and she kind of pulled us off with her off the dance floor,” Aguilar said.

They made their way to the front, where they saw people trying to get back inside the club.

“I tap them on the shoulder, and I go, like, ‘What’s happening, what’s happening?’ and he says, ‘There’s a shooter, they’re shooting,'” Aguilar said. “I thought somebody was gonna come in with a bunch of bullets, a bunch of different guns and just shoot up the place.”

The club burst into chaos with people pushing to find safety, according to Aguilar.

“Everybody was just frightened. They started pushing,” Aguilar said. “I’m ducking, and I’m scared.”

Aguilar says despite the chaos, her group eventually got to their cars and were safe.

Looking back at the events, she still feels anxiety tracing back to moments when she wondered if she would make it home.

“Once I got trampled, I thought, ‘I’m either gonna get trampled or I’m gonna get shot, and that’s the end of it for us. That’s it, we’re gone,'” Aguilar said.

Onyx management did not provide comment on the incident despite multiple requests by KSN.

The Wichita Police Department will hold a media briefing on Monday at 11 a.m. to discuss the shooting investigation.