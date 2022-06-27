WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman died after being hit in north Wichita. It happened Sunday around 10 p.m. at 11th and Broadway.

Police said they found a woman who had been hit by at least two cars. She died at the scene.

“The victim, the female, she was walking from west to east. And she was struck by the first vehicle and then was immediately hit by a second vehicle,” said Lt. Keith Fort, Wichita Police Department.

Police said both drivers are cooperating in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.