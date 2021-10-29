Woman dies after being hit by semitrailer in northeast Kansas

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Police in Olathe say a pedestrian has died in a crash early Friday morning on Old 56 Highway.

Police say in a news release that the crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. when Olathe officers were called to the area on a report of a semitrailer hitting a pedestrian.

Arriving officers found a middle-aged woman at the scene who had been hit. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not immediately release her name.

Police say the truck driver remained on the scene and was not injured in the collision.

Officials closed a stretch of the eastbound lanes of Old 56 Highway while investigators reconstructed the crash.