Woman killed in rear-end crash in northeast Kansas

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 45-year-old Kansas woman died in a crash just after 7p.m. Tuesday in Jefferson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Ford Ranger, driven by a 22-year-old Ozawkie man, and a Toyota Camry, driven by 45-year-old Frances Stockton of Ozawkie, were both traveling eastbound on Kansas Highway 92 when the Ranger attempted to pass the Camry.

The driver of the Ranger swerved back into the eastbound lane after seeing oncoming traffic and hit the rear of Stockton’s car. Stockton was killed in the crash.

