WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman has died after a shooting early Sunday morning in west Wichita, according to Wichita police.

It happened just after 5 a.m. in the 2700 block of Parkridge St.

WPD Lieutenant Joe Kennedy said police received reports of a shooting and found the woman in her early 40s dead.

Lieutenant Kennedy said they are working the case as a homicide and there is no threat to the community.

More information is expected later Sunday afternoon.