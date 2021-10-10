Woman dies in car crash in Sumner County

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (AP/KSNW) – A 55-year-old Texas woman died after a vehicle she was riding in drove off the highway about 12 miles south of Wichita Saturday afternoon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened along U.S. Highway 81 in Sumner County shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday. Troopers say a 2008 Nissan Sentra was headed south and crashed just south of 100th Avenue North.

The car wound up in a line of trees after it struck a culvert and rolled.

Passenger Irene Vazquez De Salinas of Pharr, Texas, was killed in the crash. The 64-year-old driver and two 18-year-old passengers, also from Texas, sustained only minor injuries.