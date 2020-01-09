Woman dies in four-vehicle crash on K-15

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Troopers say a Cowley County woman has died after swerving into oncoming traffic on K-15.

It happened shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of 61st Road in Cowley County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the woman was in a GMC SUV heading west when, for an unknown reason, her SUV went left of center and sideswiped an oncoming car and then hit a tow truck almost head-on.

After that, a car that was traveling behind the SUV also hit the tow truck and the SUV.

The woman in her 30s died at the scene.

Two people in the tow truck and a person in one of the cars were taken by ambulance to Wichita hospitals. The KHP says their injuries are non-life-threatening.

K-15 is closed in the area while the KHP Critical Highway Response Team investigates. Troopers expect it to reopen by 4:00 p.m. Thursday.

Location:

LATEST STORIES: