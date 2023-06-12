HESSTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman died after her car crashed off a Harvey County road Sunday evening.

The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office said a woman in her 30s was driving in the 5500 block of North Hesston Road around 7:15 p.m.

Investigators say her vehicle went off the road for an unknown reason, entered the north ditch, and rolled several times.

Sheriff’s deputies and Hesston EMS crews tried to save her life, but she died at the scene. Authorities are still investigating. They have not released the victim’s name yet.