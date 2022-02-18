TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Fire officials say a woman and two dogs died in a house fire early Friday north of Topeka.

Station WIBW-AM reports that Soldier Township fire crews were called around 1 a.m. Friday to the home about 8 miles north of Topeka.

Battalion Chief Chad Lady says firefighters arrived to find the house collapsed and fully engulfed in flames. Lady said fire crews later found the bodies of the woman and two dogs inside.

Authorities have not released the woman’s name. An investigator from the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office was at the scene Friday to try to determine the cause of the fire.