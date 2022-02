WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police say a woman was found dead behind a business in west Wichita on Wednesday.

It happened after 1 p.m. Police officers responded to a check welfare call in the 600 block of N. West Street.

Officers located a woman in her 60s dead. Investigators are in the process of determining the woman’s identity.

Her cause of death isn’t yet known, but police tell KSN News that foul play is not suspected. An autopsy on the woman is being performed.