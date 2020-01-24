Woman found dead in southeast Kansas possibly hit by vehicle

Breaking News
PITTSBURG, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a woman found dead in southeast Kansas might have been hit by a vehicle.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s office on Friday identified the woman as 35-year-old Brandi Moore, of Pittsburg.

Her body was found Wednesday in Opolis, an unincorporated town in Crawford County.

Sheriff Danny Smith said in a news release a pathologist indicated her injuries were consistent with being hit by a vehicle.

An autopsy and the official cause of death is pending. Smith says the driver of the vehicle has not been determined. It appears Moore was struck between 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. 

