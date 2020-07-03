Woman found dead near K-96 & Hillside

Wichita Police investigate the death of a 30-year-old woman near K-96 and Hillside. (KSNW)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 30-year-old woman is dead after being shot Thursday night near K-96 and Hillside in Wichita.

Police found a woman on the ground just before 11:30 p.m. on the road in front of Animal Control, the Humane Society and leading to the K-96 Fishing Lake.

Wichita police say they are investigating the death as suspicious but are not 100% sure it is a homicide.

They are asking the public, if they have any information, to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

