Woman gets probation for setting fire to Wichita tattoo parlor

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman who burned a tattoo parlor in the Delano District has been sentenced to probation.

Cassie Grover, 37, pleaded no contest to aggravated arson in July. Prosecutors say she set fire to Idle Hands Tattoo, 929 W. Douglas, in the early hours of March 21.

The morning of the fire, crews evacuated people living in apartments above the tattoo parlor. No one was hurt. Damage was estimated at $230,000.

According to the probable cause affidavit, several witnesses said they saw Grover start the fire and leave. Officers found her at a nearby gas station. They said she smelled of some kind of accelerant. Officers also said she had a bag containing $1,600 which they believed she took from the tattoo parlor. The owner of the shop said Grover was a disgruntled employee.

On Wednesday, Judge Kevin O’Connor sentenced Grover to two years of probation. If she violates her probation, she will have to serve 17 months in prison.

The district attorney’s office says this was a presumptive probation case under the Kansas sentencing guidelines based on the severity level of the crime and the woman’s criminal history.

The judge also ordered Grover to pay restitution, $15,000 to the two women who co-own the building and $75,000 to the insurance company. The $15,000 covers the insurance deductible.

Judge O’Connor also ordered Grover not to have any contact with employees or the owner of Idle Hands Tattoo, and to stay away from the business.

