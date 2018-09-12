Woman hurt after getting caught in crossfire Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - A 57-year-old woman was hurt when shots were fired. It happened around 8:35 p.m. Monday in the 9000 block of East Funston.

Wichita police said through their investigation they learned there was an exchange of gunfire between some neighbors. The woman, who was inside her home at the time, was hit in the leg.

"She was locking the door when a single bullet struck her legs," said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department. "An apartment in the 9100 block of East Funston had multiple exit/entrance gunshots. Unknown individuals fired shots towards each other."

A 23-year-old man was found inside that apartment. He was not injured.

The woman had non-life-threatening injuries, and she was transported to the hospital and later released.

Her husband, Tyrone Jonson, talked to KSN. He said he called his wife before the shooting happened. He said she went to lock the door when shots were fired.

"I could have came home, and she wouldn't be here. It's a feeling that no one should go through, one of your loved ones being shot."

Lt. Drew Seiler said the amount of gunfire exchanged "is a concern."

Police are still looking for suspects, and there have been no arrests. Police said they are still trying to determine if the shooting was gang related through their investigation.

If you know anything about the shooting, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111 or detectives at 268-4407.