Woman hurt in Sunday crash upgraded to serious condition

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Jenny Wood, a popular Wichita musician who was injured in an accident on Sunday, has been upgraded from critical to serious condition.

On Sunday, Wood was traveling in car when a stolen BMW being pursued by police crashed into it.

The crash killed 70-year-old Maria Wood and 12-year-old Rosemary McElroy.

Twenty-year-old Mia Collins was booked Tuesday night on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder in the crash. Collins was on probation at the time.

Another SUV driver was hurt in the accident but has since been dismissed from the hospital.

