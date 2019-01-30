Local

Woman identified in fatal car crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Wichita police released the name of a woman killed in a car accident Monday afternoon near 37th Street North and Webb.

They said 81-year-old Treva Phillips was a passenger in a red Chevy Cavalier that crashed with a silver  Ford Focus.

Police said the Cavalier was turning left when the crash happened. The drivers were both injured and taken to the hospital. They are expected to survive.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Investigators will present it to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

 

