HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A 29-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital Thursday night after she was hit by a car as she was walking.

It happened in the 1300 block of South Severance around 8:30 p.m. The Hutchinson Police Department said the woman was walking north on Severance when she was hit by a vehicle that was also headed north. Police say a 51-year-old man was driving the vehicle.

The victim was taken to a Wichita hospital.

The Hutchinson Police Department said the crash is still under investigation.