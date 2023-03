WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman suffered from smoke inhalation during a fire at a home in south Wichita Thursday morning.

The fire was in the 400 block of West 57th Street South. The Wichita Fire Department arrived around 9 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the home.

Sedgwick County dispatchers say the woman refused an ambulance ride to the hospital.

