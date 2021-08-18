Woman killed, 3 passengers injured in rollover crash in Abilene

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Kan. (KSNW) – A 22-year-old Abilene woman died in a crash Wednesday in Dickinson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said around 2 a.m., a 2009 Nissan Altima driven by Kristen A. Teeters was southbound on Brady Street in Abilene at a high rate of speed. She failed to stop at the 14th Street intersection and lost control. The car struck a curb, left the roadway, and rolled two times.

Teeters was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said three other passengers, 21-year-old William V. Donahue, 20-year-old Mason J. Barnes, and 19-year-old Sadie L. Smith, were transported to Salina Regional Health Center with serious injuries.

The driver and passengers weren’t wearing seatbelts, according to the KHP report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories