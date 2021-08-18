Woman killed, 3 passengers injured in rollover crash in Abilene

ABILENE, Kan. (KSNW) – A 22-year-old Abilene woman died in a crash Wednesday in Dickinson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said around 2 a.m., a 2009 Nissan Altima driven by Kristen A. Teeters was southbound on Brady Street in Abilene at a high rate of speed. She failed to stop at the 14th Street intersection and lost control. The car struck a curb, left the roadway, and rolled two times.

Teeters was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said three other passengers, 21-year-old William V. Donahue, 20-year-old Mason J. Barnes, and 19-year-old Sadie L. Smith, were transported to Salina Regional Health Center with serious injuries.

The driver and passengers weren’t wearing seatbelts, according to the KHP report.